WHY Are CANADIANS Saying NO THANKS/NON MERCI To EV's? Are They SMARTER Than Americans?

Agent001 submitted on 6/8/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:20:31 PM

Views : 550 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.benzinga.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When it comes to the prospect of purchasing an electric vehicle, the majority of Canadians are responding with a firm "No thanks/Non merci."

What Happened: According to the inaugural J.D. Power Canada Electric Vehicle Consideration Study that was published today, 53% of Canadian consumers said they were either "very unlikely" or "somewhat unlikely" to consider an EV as their next automotive purchase. In comparison, 59% of American consumers said they are either "very likely" or "somewhat likely" to consider an EV for their next purchase.

Could it be they hate Elon Musks BOLD personality or that a Canadian hockey hasn't won the cup in twenty-nine years?

Full article at the link...


Read Article


WHY Are CANADIANS Saying NO THANKS/NON MERCI To EV's? Are They SMARTER Than Americans?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)