WHY Are CANADIANS Saying NO THANKS/NON MERCI To EV's? Are They SMARTER Than Americans?

When it comes to the prospect of purchasing an electric vehicle, the majority of Canadians are responding with a firm "No thanks/Non merci."



What Happened: According to the inaugural J.D. Power Canada Electric Vehicle Consideration Study that was published today, 53% of Canadian consumers said they were either "very unlikely" or "somewhat unlikely" to consider an EV as their next automotive purchase. In comparison, 59% of American consumers said they are either "very likely" or "somewhat likely" to consider an EV for their next purchase.



Could it be they hate Elon Musks BOLD personality or that a Canadian hockey hasn't won the cup in twenty-nine years?



