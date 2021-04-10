WHY Are Car Stocks RISING When Sales Are FALLING? FAITH In EV's. Will THAT Hope End up BURNING Them In The LONG RUN?

Car sales at major automakers are plunging due to a shortage of computer chips that's forced factory shutdowns and crimped supply.



But that's not fazing Wall Street, which remains laser-focused on investment in electric vehicles that could power future growth.



Investors are doing their best to look beyond recent developments. GM's shares rose almost 8% in September, while Ford climbed nearly 9%. The First Trust Nasdaq Global Auto Index Fund, which tracks the sector, pulled back over the past two months, but remains almost 12% higher this year after rallying 53% in 2020.



Why? Call it faith in the future of the electric car.



So Spies, are they right? OR will the end result be spending close to TRILLIONS on EV investments that will never be accepted by ENOUGH customers for it to work out?



Discuss...





