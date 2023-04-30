WHY Are EVs LANGUISHING On The USED Market While Hybrids And Plug-ins FLYING Off The Shelves?

The electric vehicle (EV) market has grown significantly in recent years as more consumers prioritize eco-friendliness and fuel efficiency. Despite this growth, EVs have struggled in the resale market, with many models experiencing steep depreciation. In contrast, used hybrids and plug-in electric vehicles (PHEVs) have proven to be popular choices among consumers. In this article, we will explore some of the reasons why EVs are having a hard time on the resale market while used hybrids and PHEVs are flying off the shelves.



One of the main reasons why EVs are struggling in the resale market is their higher upfront cost. Compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs often come with a premium price tag due to the advanced battery technology required to power them. This means that many consumers are reluctant to pay a premium for an EV, especially when there are cheaper options available. As a result, when it comes time to sell their EV, they may find that there is less demand and that they have to sell at a lower price.



Another factor that affects the resale value of EVs is range anxiety. Although EVs are becoming more common, many consumers are still hesitant to invest in them due to concerns about range anxiety. Unlike hybrids and PHEVs, which have a gas engine to fall back on, EVs rely solely on their battery. This means that if a driver forgets to charge their EV or cannot find a charging station, they may be left stranded. This fear of running out of power can make potential buyers hesitant to purchase an EV, which in turn can lower the resale value of these vehicles.



The lack of charging infrastructure is also a major hurdle for the resale market of EVs. While there are more and more charging stations being built, the infrastructure is still not as widespread as gas stations. This can make it difficult for potential buyers to imagine owning an EV as a practical option, which can impact the resale value.



On the other hand, used hybrids and PHEVs have been successful in the resale market due to their lower upfront cost and greater familiarity to consumers. Hybrids and PHEVs have been on the market for over a decade and have gained acceptance among consumers as a viable alternative to traditional gas-powered vehicles. Additionally, the range of these vehicles is usually greater than an EV, which reduces range anxiety.



For example, a Toyota RAV4 Prime commands at least a 5k premium over a Tesla Model Y on the resale market.



Another factor that favors used hybrids and PHEVs is the availability of tax incentives. Governments around the world have offered incentives to consumers who purchase eco-friendly vehicles, which has made hybrids and PHEVs more affordable for consumers. As a result, the resale value of these vehicles has remained strong, as more people seek out eco-friendly transportation options.



There are several factors that contribute to the challenges faced by EVs in the resale market. The higher upfront cost, range anxiety, and lack of charging infrastructure all play a role in reducing demand for EVs, which in turn affects their resale value. In contrast, used hybrids and PHEVs have proven to be popular choices among consumers due to their lower cost, greater range, and government incentives. As the EV market continues to grow and charging infrastructure becomes more widespread, it is possible that resale values of EVs may improve.





