WHY Are Ford And Other Companies ALIENATING OVER 50% OF Potential Customers With RADICAL AOC Climate Talking Points?

I have to say I was surprised today to see Ford pushing the AOC climate change 10 year doom and gloom narrative.



Not from a political perspective but from a sales and marketing strategy.











We'd like to know WHY you would want to ALIENATE OVER 50% of your loyal present customers as well as FUTURE customers?



It's one thing to say you care about the environment. What sane person doesn't?



But to make the claim that there's ten years left before whatever God-awful doom is coming seems a little radical for major corporation like Ford.



Do you agree? What advice would you give them?







We’ve already hit the ground running with #sustainability and American #manufacturing, and we don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. #BuiltForAmericapic.twitter.com/GeL0nVhxhU — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) November 17, 2021



