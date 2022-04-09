WHY Are Hyundai IONIQ 5 Sales Stalling Even Though There Are NO Supply Issues? Are We On The Verge Of A Slowdown With ALL EV's Across The Board?

Hyundai reports that its all-electric Ioniq 5 model noted 1,516 sales in the US last month, which is noticeably below its average of over 2,100 per month.



In August, Hyundai Motor America sold 64,335 cars in the US, about 14% more than a year ago. The company notes that inventory levels improved, which translated into a higher sales. Nonetheless, it might take some time to improve also the year-to-date result - currently at 468,833 (down 12%).



Hyundai reports also that its all-electric Ioniq 5 model noted 1,516 units last month, which is noticeably below average (above 2,100 per month) and a bit disappointing. We guess that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has supply issues that hold it back.







Overall, the Ioniq 5 sales in August represented about 2.4% of the Hyundai's total…



So there aren't inventory issues...plenty around.



So tell us WHY you think sales are stalling?





