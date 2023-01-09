WHY Are People STILL SO Excited About The Tesla Model 3 SEDAN?

Don't get us wrong, we have nothing AGAINST Tesla but it's unreal to see people still FAWNING over a compact sedan that has been out so long.

To us it's a reasonable appliance and we're happy for the success of the company and the jobs its created. But even now, we'd NEVER buy one of the cars. As you know I have a Cybertruck on order but that is the ONLY Tesla that's ever perked my curiosity.

But we find it odd that in a world where MOST people don't want to go anywhere NEAR sedans anymore and prefer crossovers and SUV's, that the Model 3 is still getting this much love.

Are you as mystified as we are?

