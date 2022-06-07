So BEFORE I ask this question, one i and GENUINELY am interested in the REAL answer to, I want to disclaim that I have NOTHING against EV's.



You want one? This is America still (I THINK). So GO BUY WHATEVER YOU WANT WITH YOUR MONEY.



Want a RAM TRX? Go get it. Want a Tesla Model Y? Have at it. Prefer the new KIA EV6? Go pick one in your favorite color! And whichever EV you choose, ENJOY IT!



I felt this was important to write that before I asked the question because I know how the internet works. And I'm pretty sure one of the first comments will accuse us of being EV haters RATHER than saying that IS an interesting phenomenon in the car business.



So here I go and as I said I want HONEST answers....



Here are a couple examples of what I'm talking about so you can get it in full context...













I could post hundreds of these, all with similar idiosyncratic descriptive scenarios.



But what I'm really trying to understand is this...



WHY Are People Who Spend Close To 100k For An EV SO Willing To SUFFER With RANGE ANXIETY And CHARGING NIGHTMARES? Isn’t Life COMPLICATED Enough ALREADY?



I see people at FREE charging stations sleeping there for hours just to top off their car.



I mean what happened to spending MORE MONEY than you really have to for a MORE CONVENIENT life experience?



So Spies tell us...Give us YOUR take on why these people are wasting YEARS of their lives on something where there is a CHEAPER, more convenient solution.









