WHY Are There NO Great Car Deals This Labor Day Weekend And WHY Are Used Car Prices RISING?

For years people have asked me when the best time of the year is to buy a car (no, it's NOT the last week of December) and reliably I could say Memorial Day Weekend, 4th of July and Labor Day Weekend. Labor Day always being the BEST of the three.



Especially, if the manufacturers are behind on their yearly forecast.



Last labor day I leased a $28,500 MSRP 2019 Fusion Hybrid for my daughter. The deal was $169.00, 36 months, 10.5k miles a year. ZERO down, tax included. CRAZY cheap.



But this year, I've found NOTHING to make me or my friends motivated to get a deal.



And the funny thing is not only are the deals GONE (other than 0% financing) products that had HUGE discounts like Jeep Wranglers (average 6-12k off MSRP) are no longer being sold at fire sale prices. A quick check today at the usual Jeep dealers known for big sales are only offering $1500-3k off.



And on the used car market, prices at dealer auctions are going UP on pickup trucks and hot vehicles like the Kia Telluride. A loaded Telluride SX like mine with 17k+ miles on them are selling for $1k OVER original MSRP at auction. For a USED car!



So tell us Spies, why do you think this is happening? Are are you seeing similar things happening in your areas?





