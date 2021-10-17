WHY Are There SO MANY SLEEPY JOE'S Driving Tesla's While NAPPING?! BUT OFFICER, My Car Has AUTOPILOT.

Tesla driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention, following a video posted to social media appearing to show them asleep at the wheel with the car in autopilot mode.



The video was shot northbound on the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows bridge during rush hour.



“From what I saw they were out like a light, but then there was a couple moments where it looked like they almost woke up, then went back to sleep.”



The Tesla driver can be seen with their seat partially reclined, and appears to be dozing, then snap to attention before dozing off again.



