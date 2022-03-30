WHY BOTHER Going EV? We All Know How Crazy Gas Prices Have Gotten. But WHY Are CHARGING Prices Going Through The Roof As Well?

I find it humorous how many are now beginning to question why EV charging prices are going through the roof.



Almost makes you think WHY BOTHER with an EV? They're going to get you EITHER WAY.











Hey @elonmusk supercharging has gotten very expensive in the last few weeks. This is similar to filling up with gas at this point. Any idea why it’s so expensive all of a sudden? pic.twitter.com/lcNaMvDJnW — Harsimran Bansal (@harsimranbansal) March 29, 2022



