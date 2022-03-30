WHY BOTHER Going EV? We All Know How Crazy Gas Prices Have Gotten. But WHY Are CHARGING Prices Going Through The Roof As Well?

Agent001 submitted on 3/30/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:33:38 PM
Views : 590 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
I find it humorous how many are now beginning to question why EV charging prices are going through the roof.Almost makes you think WHY BOTHER with an EV? They're going to get you EITHER WAY.Hey @elonmusk supercharging has gotten very expensive in the last few weeks. This is similar to filling up with gas at this point. Any idea why it’s so expensive all of a sudden? pic.twitter.com/lcNaMvDJnW— Harsimran Bansal (@harsimranbansal) March 29, 2022
Hey @elonmusk supercharging has gotten very expensive in the last few weeks. This is similar to filling up with gas at this point. Any idea why it’s so expensive all of a sudden? pic.twitter.com/lcNaMvDJnW— Harsimran Bansal (@harsimranbansal) March 29, 2022
Hey @elonmusk supercharging has gotten very expensive in the last few weeks. This is similar to filling up with gas at this point. Any idea why it’s so expensive all of a sudden? pic.twitter.com/lcNaMvDJnW
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news