WHY Did Land Rover WRECK The ICONIC Face Of The New Defender? Sorry, But It SUCKS!

No matter how many times I see the new Defender (our pick for the most disappointing new car of 2020) I just CANNOT get over that HIDEOUS FACE! There, I said it.



FOR THE LOVE OF GOD IT LOOKS LIKE A HONDA ELEMENT! And HOW could that be a GOOD thing?



They took arguably one of the most iconic vehicles EVER and CHANGED the recipe! It's the NEW COKE of vehicles.







I can live with the rest of the car...profile, rear and I actually think the rear view is excellent and it's best angle.



But WHY didn't they just do a face something like THIS?



Following the stunning 2018 Defender Ultra V8, ARES Design opens 2021 by once again revolutionizing the image of this off-road icon and introducing the ARES for Land Rover Defender Spec. 1.2.



The design of the Defender Spec. 1.2 has been completely revamped, with new carbon-fiber body elements giving this imposing car a commanding modern appearance.



Inside, the cabin has been revised by the designers at ARES Design and expertly upholstered by the artisans at the Factory in Modena, Italy, using the finest leathers and carbon fiber. The comfort for the driver and passengers is ensured by the new panoramic glass roof, the four electrically operated windows and the new infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity.



The new ARES for Land Rover Defender Spec 1.2 retains all the characteristics of the Defender design but beautifully reimagined to express modernity and luxury.



The new Defender face is LAME! Do you agree with me Spies?



