WHY Did The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Not Go With A RAM-Style Portrait Center Screen? We THINK We Know The CORRECT Answer!

The decision not to adopt a RAM-style portrait center screen in the 2024 Jeep Wrangler could be due to a variety of factors. It is possible that the designers and engineers at Jeep decided against it because they wanted to maintain the iconic, rugged look and feel of the Wrangler's interior. A portrait center screen may have been seen as too modern or out of place in a vehicle with such a strong off-road heritage.



Additionally, a portrait screen may have been less practical for certain functions, such as displaying navigation or off-road data. A landscape screen may have allowed for better visibility and easier access to these features. Cost and production considerations could also have played a role in the decision, as a portrait screen may have required additional design and manufacturing expenses.



Those all seem like logical theories but we think WE have the CORRECT answer.



First, here's a pic of a third party replacement that mimics RAM installed in a Wrangler.







Now here is the 2024 Wrangler screen







In our opinion the vertical screen looks better BUT this is the reason we think they did what they did.



Spies, WHICH current product has a MYSTIQUE and is ASPIRATIONAL to people who love Jeeps? ESPECIALLY, women...







And there you have it. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class.



Our theory is the Stellantis designers chose what they did ON PURPOSE. So the refreshed Wrangler would look more premium to the I'd love but can't afford a G-Class shopper, comparing the Jeep to the Bronco.



LOOK HONEY, it's JUST LIKE THE G-CLASS!



Are we right or do YOU have a BETTER guess? And would want the horizontal or the portrait screen if you could choose?







