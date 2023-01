You would think people would have learned by now.



THE CONCEPT CARS YOU SEE AT THE AUTO SHOWS WILL NEVER END UP THAT WAY IN PRODUCTION IF EVEN AT ALL!



Yet, at every show or unveiling people and the media BITE SO HARD on these!



And NO friends, even though you read in an articles someday crs will run on air IT JUST AIN'T HAPPENING IN OUR LIFETIME OR MAYBE EVER!



Why do you think people and the media are SO gullible when it comes to this stuff?











Incredible to me that @Qualcomm can crank out one of the best looking Concept Cars at the entire #CES2023 show. pic.twitter.com/Tri1DlDJvh — Patrick Moorhead (@PatrickMoorhead) January 7, 2023