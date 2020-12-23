WHY Do People Buy Cars With Bluetooth, Garage Door Openers Or OTHER Tech And Then NEVER Use It?

There are MANY mysteries in our world. How did Billy Joel get Christie Brinkley? Why don't English people have accents when they sing? Why does coffee smell better than it tastes?



All things we may NEVER know.



But let's focus on this topic about cars tonight.



Take a look at our cover photo of the all new Land Rover defender.



You'll notice an arrow pointing to the garage door/gate openers on the visor.



And ask yourself...does this person NOT know he has built in buttons that could do that and he wouldn't need to bring the remotes along?



Before you answer, this is something that isn't new on cars. Universal garage door openers have been around for AGES.



Just like integrated bluetooth. YET, you see people in brand new vehicles that have it and things like CarPlay, that they NEVER use. How many do you see STILL holding the phone to their ears while they drive?



Too numerous to mention in 2020.



So that leads us to the question to potentially SOLVE this mystery.



WHY do people BUY those options and then NEVER use them?



Discuss...





