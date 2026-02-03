WHY Do YOU Think Hyundai and KIA Have The BEST START In 2026 Sales? WHAT Can The Others LEARN From THEM?

Hyundai and Kia kicked off 2026 with impressive momentum, setting new January sales records in the U.S. market. Driven primarily by surging demand for hybrids and crossovers/SUVs, the sister brands demonstrated the growing appeal of efficient, versatile vehicles amid shifting consumer preferences.



Hyundai Motor America reported total U.S. sales of 55,624 units in January 2026, marking a 2% increase year-over-year and the company's strongest January performance on record. Hybrid sales were the standout, surging more than 60%compared to the prior year. This electrified momentum highlighted customer enthusiasm for Hyundai's advanced powertrains, which blend efficiency, performance, and technology.



Core SUVs played a pivotal role, accounting for 77% of total sales. The all-new Palisade delivered exceptional results, with sales up 29%, while the Santa Fe Hybrid saw a 43% jump in hybrid-specific demand. Models like the Tucson (available as hybrid or plug-in hybrid) and others in the lineup reinforced Hyundai's dominance in the family-oriented crossover segment. Despite softer EV performance in some areas, the hybrid focus provided a powerful springboard, as noted by Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Randy Parker: "Hybrid demand was the star of the month... This momentum gives us a powerful springboard into 2026."



Kia America extended its winning streak, posting 64,502 units sold—a 13% increase over January 2025 and a new all-time high for the month. This built on three consecutive years of annual records in 2025. Electrified models (hybrids and EVs) rose 45%, while SUV sales climbed 14%. Six models achieved January records: the Carnival (hybrid MPV), Sportage, Sorento, Telluride, Seltos, and K4/Forte family. Hybrids in key SUVs like the Telluride and Sorento fueled much of the growth, aligning with broader trends favoring practical, fuel-efficient options.



Combined, Hyundai and Kia saw hybrid sales surge around 65-66% to roughly 27,500 units, underscoring hybrids' mainstream status over pure EVs in the current market. This success reflects strategic lineup expansions, competitive pricing, and strong consumer preference for crossovers that offer space, capability, and better mileage without full electrification.



As the industry navigates economic factors and evolving regulations, Hyundai and Kia's hybrid-crossover strategy positions them well for continued growth in 2026. With upcoming models like the refreshed Telluride and more hybrid options, the brands are poised to maintain their upward trajectory.



