WHY Do the Elon Tesla HATERS Keep Pushing This False Narrative That He Is CUTTING Social Security And Are Calling For His DEATH?

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX, has long been a lightning rod for criticism. Recently, a peculiar narrative has emerged among his detractors: the claim that Musk is somehow slashing Social Security (SS) benefits and that this justifies calls for his death. This falsehood seems to stem from a toxic brew of misinformation, envy, and political agendas—yet it persists despite lacking evidence.



First, Musk has never held a position with authority over Social Security, a government-run program. His focus remains on innovation—electric vehicles, space travel, and AI—not entitlement reform. The rumor likely originated from misinterpretations of his comments on fiscal responsibility or economic efficiency, which critics twist to fit their anti-Musk narrative. Tesla haters, often fueled by resentment of his wealth and unconventional persona, amplify these distortions to paint him as a heartless billionaire dismantling the safety net.



The calls for his death, however, reveal a darker undercurrent. Social media platforms like X show how quickly outrage escalates among Musk’s detractors, from accusing him of greed to wishing him harm. This hyperbolic leap reflects less about Musk and more about the tribalism gripping public discourse—where disagreement morphs into dehumanization.



Why does this persist? It’s clickbait gold for critics and a rallying cry for those threatened by Musk’s disruptive influence. But facts matter: Musk isn’t cutting SS, nor does he deserve death threats. The narrative endures because hate, not truth, drives its momentum.















Second, organizing a campaign to call for the death of someone is illegal. The organizers and funders will be found and prosecuted. https://t.co/xzWxFLeda6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2025 First of all, there are no cuts to Medicaid, Social Security or other entitlements, unless stopping fraud is considered a “cut”.



