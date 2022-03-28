WHY EV's Are A BAD Investment. Is This Claim TRUE Or Is The Writer Just SOUR?

A Reuters analysis found that global automakers such as Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Fiat, Volkswagen, GM, Ford, Nissan, Toyota, Daimler and Chrysler plan to spend a combined $300 billion on EVs over the next decade. Most EVs will be manufactured in foreign countries far removed from American ports.



Until the current elite owners can demonstrate to the American middle class and those on fixed incomes that their EVs are their primary family workhorse vehicles in all kinds of weather conditions, the overwhelming majority of Americans will likely remain reluctant to buy into the EV evolution. Growing the supply chain for EVs without a corresponding growth in demand could be an economic disaster in the works.



The ethnicity of Tesla owners is highly Caucasian, at 87%. Hispanics make up only 8% of Tesla owners, leaving 5% for all other ethnicities. The reasons why EVs aren’t grabbing consumers by the tailpipe are many, but the main ones are affordability, charging and range functionality and the possible exposure to bad weather.



In California, the state with almost half the EV’s in the entire country, from that limited elite ownership group, there is a growing percentage of those California EV users that are switching back to gasoline cars, which is sending a message that may further deflate EV growth projections.



