WHY? Ford Prepares Mustang Mach E Owners For MASSIVE Depreciation Hit

Ford planned to start delivering the Mustang Mach-E in November, but customers are still waiting.

In some places, it has already postponed that to 2021. While we wait, some intriguing news keeps coming, such as Ford’s bulletin of lease residual values. MachEClub member revealed it expects the electric CUV to retain only 39 percent of its MSRP after three years.

The information was revealed by the member ReturnOfTheMack, and the worst values are for the Select and GT trim levels. The First Edition, Premium, and California Route are slightly better, at 40 percent of MSRP.



