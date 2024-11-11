WHY? Giga-Zillions Of Cybertruck Reservations Simply Evaporated

Tesla bragged about "over one million reservations" and how it would take years to quench demand for the Cybertruck. However, one year after deliveries started, demand evaporated before production fully ramped up. If you now order a Tesla Cybertruck, you can drive it by Thanksgiving, with no reservation required. The Cybertruck remains controversial as Tesla is approaching its second production year. Deliveries started at the end of November 2023 with the expensive Foundation Series models, suggesting the demand for the Cybertruck was insane. Everyone wanted a Cybertruck, and people were willing to pay over $250,000 just to get one to show off on social media. The Cybertruck was an Insta-sensation, with celebrities lining up to get one before everyone else. At the time, Tesla bragged about the million-strong reservation numbers, which ensured that Tesla would need years to clear the backlog. Of course, nobody expected that all reservations would translate into Cybertruck orders. However, people still believed that a yearly production pace of 50,000 units would mean the Cybertruck would be sold out by at least 2027.



