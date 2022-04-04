WHY Has Hyundai AVOIDED This Popular Trend With Their Palisade? Their Competitors Are ALL-IN On It And Reaping The Benefits.

You can't go anywhere these days and not see large numbers of SUV's and other products being marketed as Nightfall, Black Edition or whatever.



But WHATEVER the reason, it has been working and the products offering it are having great sales success.



But one company that seemed a PRIME candidate seems to have shied away from or just made a blantant marketing error.



And that would be Hyundai with the Palisade.



In the sibling rivalry, it seems more people like the look of the Telluride over the Palisade. One reason could be is they've never seen a Palisade that looks like this...















This is a dealer modified Palisade with a blacked out grill, trims, etc.



In our opinion, it fixes the odd and garish grill and look of the truck.



Where do you stand on this? Is this look BEST for Palisade or nah?





