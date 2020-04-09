WHY Is California Promoting Electric Vehicle Sales When They KNOW They Can't Reliably Deliver Power? ESPECIALLY, In Emergency Situations.

Here it goes again.

Another potential electrical power emergency in California.

This weekend record heat potential has SDGE putting people on notice that they will be in 'flex alert' mode until Tuesday evening. If you don't know what that is, it means if you live in the affected areas, your power may go out.

So the warning emails/texts have already gone out telling you things like THIS:

Due to extreme heat and high energy demand expected over the Labor Day weekend, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which manages the state’s electric grid, yesterday issued a call for conservation, known as a Flex Alert, for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

•    Health and safety permitting, cut down on water use because water pumping/processing requires electricity
•    Don’t charge electric vehicles until the emergency has passed

So let's see...Labor Day Weekend, the weekend SO MANY like to be on the road, you SHOULDN'T charge your vehicles?

And it leads to the next question...traffic is WAY down during the pandemic, office buildings that suck energy like SOME Spies suck Canadian beer after playing a hockey game (that Spy will go nameless), and there's STILL going to be rolling blackouts and I should charge my EV?

What are we missing here? How can this be happening? With ALL the tech knowledge in CA they can't figure this out?

And seeing this is becoming more and more prevelant, WHY does the state keep promoting the sale of EV's?

I don't know all the answers but I do know this.

You won't see me buying one as a MAIN vehicle precisely because of this.

What is your stance?



User Comments

MDarringer

California is run by fascist-socialist idiots is why. They want freedom destroyed and people economically hobbled so that they are 100% prisoners.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/4/2020 9:15:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

Why promote them? First and foremost it's the right thing to do given the environmental s-show happening today: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/07/18/atlantic-city-key-west-beach-towns-will-be-under-water-climate-change/39697819/

Second, the grid issue can be solved right now with one very simple solution. Scheduled charging on your car for midnight. That's it.

Going forward, billions are being spent on grid storage which could double current capacity. A lot of offices are closed, but everyone is still working from home and the weather has been pretty warm in CA so the AC (less efficient than corporate AC is on full blast most of the day).

I wouldn't worry about access to a supercharger this weekend, as CA has an insane amount available right now (https://www.tesla.com/findus?bounds=42.97269181321262%2C-113.90223002562836%2C31.775098639286238%2C-127.94275736937836&zoom=7&filters=supercharger%2Cdestination%20charger), with tons more under construction. I just saw a 16 charger station is under construction walking distance from where I live (which is unnecessary since everyone has garages in the immediate area).

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 9/4/2020 10:02:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

