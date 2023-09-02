WHY Is The 2023 Genesis G90 TWICE The Price Of A FULLY-LOADED Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Or Telluride SX Prestige?

Today we pose the question WHY the 2023 Genesis G90 sedan is TWICE the price of say a FULLY-LOADED Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy or Kia Telluride SX-Prestige.



This is one way to look at it below but honestly, although some good points ARE made, after our experience driving the G90 we think the premium is too high. The G90 is a 75k car MAX. But we have to admit, the exterior design IS very sexy. BETTER looking than all the luxury sedan competitors. ESPECIALLY, the profile.



Take a look at the perspective below and prove us wrong...



The 2023 Genesis G90 is a luxury car that boasts a range of advanced features, premium materials, and high-end technology. It is often compared to other premium SUVs like the Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy and the Hyundai Telluride SX Prestige. However, despite being in the same class as these vehicles, the 2023 Genesis G90 is often priced twice as much. This raises the question of why this luxury car is so much more expensive than its competitors.



One of the main reasons the 2023 Genesis G90 is more expensive is due to the level of craftsmanship and materials used in its production. The G90 is made from high-quality materials like premium leather, real wood accents, and brushed metal accents. These materials are carefully selected and treated to ensure durability and longevity, making the G90 a more premium option than the other vehicles. Additionally, the Genesis G90 is designed with a focus on attention to detail and elegance, and features a range of advanced technology and safety features that are not typically found in other vehicles in its class.



Another reason the 2023 Genesis G90 is more expensive is because of its brand reputation and image. Genesis is a luxury car brand that is part of the Hyundai group. Unlike other luxury car brands, Genesis is still relatively new, but it has already established a reputation for producing premium vehicles with a focus on technology and design. This reputation has made the brand more desirable and has increased the demand for its vehicles, making the G90 a more expensive option than other vehicles in its class.



Another factor that contributes to the high price of the 2023 Genesis G90 is its advanced technology. The vehicle features a range of advanced technology features, including a high-tech infotainment system, advanced driver-assistance features, and a cutting-edge audio system. These features make the G90 a more technologically advanced vehicle than the other vehicles in its class and add to its high price tag.



Finally, the 2023 Genesis G90 is more expensive because it is a luxury car, and luxury cars are generally more expensive than other vehicles in the market. Luxury cars are designed to offer a premium experience, with advanced features, high-end materials, and a level of comfort that is not typically found in other vehicles. Additionally, luxury cars are often designed and produced in smaller quantities, making them more exclusive and more expensive.





