WHY Is The Ford Maverick HYBRID Harder To Get Than The FULL Electric Ford Lightning?

The media-made buzz around EVs has been off the charts and all of it is designed to get you to THINK that EVERY.SINGLE.PERSON on earth LOVES them and WANTS them.



And alot of it has worked fooling people enough to make them pay $30k OVER sticker for new EVs like the new Ford Lightning.



But you know what's REALLY happening on the street?



To give you a clue do a search for a Lightning on any of the popular car buying sites. What you'll find is:



1. There are a TON available for sale.

2. Many now are at MSRP and some are gettign desperate to unload theirs and going UNDER MSRP to move them.



But you know which ride STILL isn't easy to get or get a good price on?



The Ford Maverick Hybrid. We regularly scan the markets and we can tell you EVEN NOW if you want one and they are available, there is NO WAY you're getting one for MSRP (unless it is a dealer order).







So tell us WHY is the Maverick Hybrid HOTTER than the FULL ELECTRIC Lightning pickup??





