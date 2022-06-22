WHY Is The RIVIAN Pickup Selling For SO MUCH MORE On The Secondary Market Than The Ford Lightning Pickup? WHICH Would YOU Pay More For?

Agent001 submitted on 6/22/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:19:15 AM
One of the best things is having access to the real auction numbers of what products are actually selling for vs. reading some chooches and speculators in online forums claiming their ride is worth $50k more that the real value.So I was a little surprised when a friend sent us the numbers on the first EV pickups (both Rivian and Ford Lightning) that have just gone through the auction.I was shocked to see the Rivian bringing WAY more money than the Ford Lightning.RivianLightningAnd finally, we saw one for sale online at a Porsche dealer in Arizona.So tell us Spies are YOU surprised at this and how long do you think before these type of premiums fizzle out due to the economy, etc.?
