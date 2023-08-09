WHY Isn't AUDI Making Cars That Look THIS GOOD?

At its core the ELegend EL1 is a carbonfibre monocoque, with aluminium subframes and double wishbone suspension front and rear. It’s no lightweight at 1790kg, but with a dual electric motor setup rated at 805bhp, the EL1 launches from 0-62mph in just 2.8sec, with 124mph flashing by just 4.7sec later. The powertrain will be tuned for a top speed of 186mph, and 360mm four-pot brakes take care of shedding all that speed.



The motors draw power from an 80kWh T-shaped battery pack mounted in the central tunnel and spanning behind the front seats. The EL1 claims 249 miles of range (WLTP), but expect that to deplete rapidly when using its performance to the full (ELegend claims that two laps of the Nürburging can be completed with no loss of power). Still, the EL1 does offer 200kW DC charging capability to quickly replenish the cells.



