WHY? Managers At Apple's Self Driving Division Are Jumping Ship

Apple Inc. has lost multiple top managers from its self-driving car team in recent months, a sign of attrition at the division involved in what could become an important future product.

The iPhone maker has hundreds of engineers working on underlying self-driving car technology as well as groups of employees working on an actual vehicle, Bloomberg News has reported. Running the division is Doug Field, a former top vehicle engineer for Tesla Inc., along with a management team of fewer than a dozen executives. At least three members of that Apple car management team have departed this year.