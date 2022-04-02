WHY? New Postal Vehicles Will Get 8.6 MPG Making The RAM TRX A More Economical Option

The United States Postal Service will soon retire its fleet of Grumman Long Life Vehicles (LLV) that have been in service since 1987 and went out of production in 1994. Oshkosh Defense is slated to supply 165,000 new Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) to the USPS using engines, transmission, and other parts from Ford. The NGDV was originally set to be all-electric, but according to a Washington Post report, the cost was prohibitive. Instead, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ordered vehicles that will achieve 8.6 mpg with the air conditioning running, only a 0.4 mpg improvement over the current fleet and well below the industry average. Put in a way that car enthusiasts can understand, the new USPS van gets worse fuel economy than a RAM 1500 TRX or Bugatti Chiron. And did we mention it looks like a rejected character from a Pixar movie?



