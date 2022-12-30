WHY THO? The I HEART MUSTANG And CYBERTRUCK Mod For Your F-150?

Agent001 submitted on 12/30/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:36:20 AM

Views : 256 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.ford-trucks.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

“It's time for something different than our grandfathers' bed caps. The flat tonneau, the shoebox, all that has run its course.” Putting his faith in a Field of Dreams approach, Oliver is hoping the Mustang-capped F-150 will be the next big truck trend.

After commissioning a few renderings, a design was finalized and MVS made a commitment to producing the Aero X. Oliver stated, “It's been an 'if you build it, they will come' kind of process.” MVS has yet to produce any real numbers on fuel savings brought about by its Aero X cap, but a lot of that research has already been done.

It has to be the oddest F-150 mod we've ever seen. And NOT in a good way.

Full details and more pics at the link...




Read Article


WHY THO? The I HEART MUSTANG And CYBERTRUCK Mod For Your F-150?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)