WHY THO? WHO Orders An Arena Red Porsche 911 Turbo With THIS Interior? SOME NUT In Deutschland!!!

Agent001 submitted on 6/12/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:56:26 PM

Views : 472 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: autostradasport.de

All we'd like to know is who orders an Arena Red Porsche 911 Turbo and thinks THIS is the perfect color to compliment the car?!






WHY THO?

Hat tip to @speedsportlife for this...

And it is for sale in Deutschland!





