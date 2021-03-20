WHY TIGER? Investigators Now Say HE NEVER Even Took His Foot Off The Gas Or Hit The Brakes In His Accident. WHAT'S Going On Here?!

New details have emerged in the ongoing Tiger Woods crash investigation revealing the golfer may have done 'nothing to prevent' the collision after he lost control of his car while speeding.



Woods, 45, was driving an SUV loaned to him by his PGA tournament, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, on the morning of February 23 when he struck a raised median, crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree.



New evidence in the probe has suggested Woods may have never pumped the breaks or even taken his foot off the accelerator before smashing his car, TMZ reported Saturday.



What's going on here Spies?





