WHY Tesla Will Build A Cybertruck-Inspired SUV – The Key To Unlocking A New Bestseller

Tesla has redefined the automotive landscape with its bold designs, cutting-edge technology, and relentless pursuit of innovation. The Cybertruck, with its angular exoskeleton and futuristic appeal, has already captured the imagination of enthusiasts and proven that unconventional vehicles can generate massive buzz. But what if Tesla took the Cybertruck’s DNA—its rugged utility, striking aesthetics, and electric prowess—and channeled it into an SUV? A Cybertruck-inspired SUV, if priced competitively, could not only broaden Tesla’s market reach but also become its best-selling vehicle yet. Here’s why.



First, the SUV market is a goldmine Tesla has only partially tapped. While the Model Y has been a runaway success, climbing to the top of global EV sales charts, it caters primarily to the premium compact crossover segment. A Cybertruck-like SUV—think a larger, more utilitarian version with seating for seven, ample cargo space, and off-road capability—would appeal to a broader swath of buyers: families, outdoor adventurers, and even small business owners. The U.S. alone saw SUVs account for over 50% of new vehicle sales in 2024, dwarfing sedan and truck numbers. A rugged, all-electric SUV with Tesla’s signature flair could dominate this space.



Second, the Cybertruck’s design philosophy is a perfect fit for an SUV adaptation. Its stainless-steel exoskeleton promises durability, a key selling point for buyers who want a vehicle that can handle everything from school drop-offs to backcountry trails. Add in Tesla’s industry-leading battery range—imagine 400+ miles—and towing capacity, and you’ve got a vehicle that competes with gas-guzzling giants like the Ford Expedition or Chevy Suburban, but without the fuel costs or emissions. The Cybertruck’s polarizing look could be softened slightly for mass appeal, retaining its bold edges while offering a more family-friendly silhouette.



Pricing, however, is the linchpin. The Cybertruck’s base price hovers around $60,000, with higher trims pushing past $100,000. For a Cybertruck-inspired SUV to become Tesla’s best seller, it needs to hit a sweet spot—say, $55,000 to $65,000 for a well-equipped base model. This would undercut many premium ICE SUVs while leveraging Tesla’s economies of scale and brand loyalty. The Model Y starts at around $44,000 and has proven that affordability drives volume; a slightly pricier, larger Cyber-SUV could follow suit, especially with federal EV tax credits still in play.



The competition is ripe for disruption. Rivian’s R1S and Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning have made waves, but neither offers the Cybertruck’s raw charisma or Tesla’s Supercharger network. A Cyber-SUV could outmuscle Rivian on price and outshine Ford on tech, all while appealing to Tesla’s cult-like fanbase. Imagine the marketing: “The toughest family hauler on Earth—zero emissions, infinite attitude.”



Finally, Tesla thrives on bold bets. The Cybertruck itself was a gamble that paid off in pre-orders and cultural impact. An SUV variant wouldn’t just be a safe play—it’d be a statement. If Tesla can deliver it at the right price, blending utility, style, and sustainability, it could eclipse the Model Y and become the company’s crown jewel. The road ahead is electric, and a Cybertruck-inspired SUV might just be the vehicle to lead the charge.



BTW, we predicted this happening in 2020 and we're sticking by the call.



Discuss











Possibly a controversial opinion: a 4Runner-inspired Tesla SUV would appeal to way more people than the Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/QOAfO0Vgeu — Garcia Capital (@GarciaCap) April 3, 2025



