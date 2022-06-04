WHY? Time Magazine Omits Tesla In Top 100 Most Influential Companies List

Ford and Rivian have made Time Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential Companies, while automaker Tesla was left completely out, causing confusion among fans of the Elon Musk’s brand.

Each winner on the list is highlighted for a specific accomplishment. For Ford, it was its efforts to electrify all of its products, including the best-selling F-150. Ford has announced billions in spending for EV and battery production, and demand for the all-electric F-150 sent its brand value over $100 Billion back in January.

Ford CEO Jim Farley spread his excitement on Twitter, saying “It’s an exciting time for Ford & the entire auto industry.”