WHY? Toyota GR86 Sales Skyrocket In June While Sibling Subaru BRZ Sales Plummet

Sibling rivalry is nothing new, but when it comes to cars, it begs the question: what exactly is happening out there? Subaru’s BRZ has lost 43.7 percent of its June 2024 year-to-date market share compared to the same time last year.
 
While a drop off in sales of this magnitude may be alarming enough, curiously, Toyota seems to have hoovered up the rest, with the platform-sharing GR86 reporting an increase of 41.9 percent. Indeed, Toyota has sold 7,467 GR86s so far this year, compared to 5,263 in 2023.


