WHY? Traditional Automakers Have Allowed Tesla To Own 2/3 Of The EV Market

The United States’ EV segment is growing this year, thanks in no small part to an all-electric crossover from the country’s premier electric car maker. As per data shared by Experian, electric vehicle registrations more than doubled in the first half of 2021, with 214,111 new EVs being registered across the US from January to June. This was a huge increase considering that in the first half of 2020, 98,351 electric cars were registered nationwide. Back then, EVs represented only about 1.5% of all new vehicle registrations in the US. This has now increased to 2.5% of the country’s total new vehicle registrations.



