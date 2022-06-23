WILL IT BUFF OUT? 2023 Corvette With Paper Plates Crashed In Texas

According to members of the Corvette Forum, the crash happened a few days ago, in the Mr. Bonnell area of Austin, Texas, on what appears to be a twisty road. Know where this is going? Probably yes, as while we actually have no idea what led to the accident, it may have involved speeding and losing control of the wheel.



The images shared on the quoted forum reveal extensive damages to the mid-engine sports car, which came to a full stop in a ditch on the side of the road. It was likely the left front wheel that absorbed most of the impact, as it was basically detached. The front bumper sustained significant damages too, and other parts might have been bruised up as well, though it is impossible to tell due to the angle of the photos.



