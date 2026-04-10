WILL TEMU Range Rovers Get Approval To Be Sold HERE In The Good Old USA?

A British father has sparked outrage after his brand-new £35,000 "Temu Range Rover" suddenly cut out on a busy 60mph road while he was driving his young son to nursery.



Alan Lee, 37, from Birmingham, purchased the Jaecoo 7 PHEX Luxury on March 18, 2026, drawn by glowing online reviews for the Chinese-made SUV often compared to a budget Range Rover Velar for its sleek styling and low price tag. Just two weeks later, on April 2, disaster struck. As Lee navigated the A-road with his four-year-old son in the back, the car "completely stopped," dashboard warning lights flashed wildly, and the vehicle lost all power.



"I am a real-life example of how they do not care about their customers," Lee said, now demanding the model be recalled or banned, claiming it is "not fit for the road." The terrifying incident highlights growing concerns over affordable Chinese vehicles flooding the UK market, praised for value but scrutinized for quality and safety.



The Jaecoo 7 has already faced multiple recalls in the UK and EU, including issues with wiring harness clips that can trigger stalling and engine warnings. Social media has dubbed it the "Temu Range Rover" for its dirt-cheap pricing compared to luxury British icons, yet critics argue corners may be cut on reliability and rigorous testing.



Incidents like Lee's raise serious questions about importing budget vehicles that prioritize cost over proven safety standards. As more Chinese brands eye global expansion, regulators face pressure to tighten approvals.



Will Temu Range Rovers ever get approval to be sold here in the good old USA?



Discuss…











Man calls for £35,000 'Temu Range Rovers' to be banned after his two-week-old car stopped suddenly on 60mph road while driving son to nursery https://t.co/H7MCT1PLVq — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 10, 2026



