WINNABLE? Man REJECTED For Insurance From 7 Companies Learns GM Sold His Data To Them. Here Comes The LAWSUIT!

Does he have a chance to win?









Romeo Chicco struggled to get car insurance in December and was rejected by 7 different insurers.



It turns out GM sold the driving history from his 2021 Cadillac to Lexis Nexus which then provided that data to insurance companies for risk assessment.



He is now suing both. pic.twitter.com/zoqUrXjG13 — Dare Obasanjo?? (@Carnage4Life) March 16, 2024



