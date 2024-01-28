WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER! Who WINS The 24-Hours Of Rolex Daytona? HINT, It AIN'T Cadillac!

Congratulations to the victors!









Victorious after 24 hours.



The No. 7 Porsche 963 of @danecameron19, @FelipeNasr, @mattcampbell22_ and @josefnewgarden bring home the win in the 24 Hours of Daytona! pic.twitter.com/X9dwSdvkrm — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) January 28, 2024



