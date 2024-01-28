WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER! Who WINS The 24-Hours Of Rolex Daytona? HINT, It AIN'T Cadillac!

Agent001 submitted on 1/28/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:38:09 PM
Congratulations to the victors!Victorious after 24 hours.The No. 7 Porsche 963 of @danecameron19, @FelipeNasr, @mattcampbell22_ and @josefnewgarden bring home the win in the 24 Hours of Daytona! pic.twitter.com/X9dwSdvkrm— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) January 28, 2024
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
