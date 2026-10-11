WINNING: Honda Doubles Down On US Manufacturing With $3 Billion New Factory

Honda is building a new car factory in the United States, which will primarily manufacture hybrid and traditional gas vehicles. The new facility, which is estimated to cost $3 billion, will be Honda’s fourth auto plant in Ohio and the company’s ninth car-related production facility in the U.S. The move is part of the Japanese automaker’s push to introduce no fewer than 15 new hybrid models globally, with the majority of them being destined for the American market, too. It’s also Honda’s first big step away from its ill-fated electric-car push, which ended up with a completely new vehicle platform and three EVs being retired before even one production-ready unit had rolled off the assembly line.



Read Article