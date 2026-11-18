The Honda Alabama complex has spent a quarter of a century building pretty much everything from minivans to pickup trucks, but the Japanese automaker wants to give it more room to work. As part of a $462 million commitment, American Honda Motor is making a few changes to its Lincoln facility, of which a V6 hybrid powertrain and a new assembly line are the most relevant. In the process, that investment will also result in the addition of 200 jobs. Those $462 million will also see production line 1 reworked to handle Passport assembly. The Pilot's cooler sibling is currently made on line 2 exclusively. While that sounds like a fairly simple adjustment, bear in mind that Honda builds a lot of things at its Alabama plant.



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