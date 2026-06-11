WINNING: Hyundai Invests $450 Million In Alabama Plant Expansion For Hybrids And Range Extenders

Agent009 submitted on 11/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:42:21 AM

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Hyundai already offers gas, electric, and hybrid cars like the facelifted Tucson, but it's about to go further. In fact, it's doing so with an investment of nearly $450 million in Montgomery, Alabama. The brand will spend the money on its current plant to expand engine production for support of hybrids and range-extended electric vehicles. For buyers interested in electric propulsion who still want a gasoline backup, that factory work could soon pay off in the showroom.
 
According to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's office, the investment will also prepare Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama for the refreshed Santa Fe and all-new Tucson.


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WINNING: Hyundai Invests $450 Million In Alabama Plant Expansion For Hybrids And Range Extenders

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