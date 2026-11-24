British carmaker Ineos Automotive is planning to find a partner to build its SUVs in the US, which could help the OEM reduce the impact of US tariffs.

Ineos said that is has identified a shortlist of sites in the US where it would build its SUVs, and that it expects to make a decision within the next few months, with aims to begin production in 2028.

At the same time, the carmaker is in exclusive negotiations in relation to the proposed sale of its Hambach production facility in France to Chinese OEM BYD. If the sale is finalised, Ineos plans to continue to produce its Grenadier and Quartermaster models in the French plant “for the medium term”.