British auto startup Ineos Automotive is getting an American accent. The maker of the rugged, luxury Grenadier SUV and Quartermaster pickup announced Tuesday, Nov. 24 that it will move manufacturing to the United States from France. Ineos opened one of its first U.S. dealerships with the Feldman Automotive Group in Waterford Township in late 2024. It said it will make an assembly site announcement in the next few months with production beginning in 2028. “This is arguably the biggest moment in the history of Ineos Automotive,” said London-based CEO Lynn Calder. “Americans have already taken the Grenadier to their hearts, and U.S. policies have created an incredibly attractive, pro-growth business environment. Setting up production there makes so much sense. It will empower us to invest, expand, and reach even more customers around the world.”



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