WINNING: Stellantis Orders Review Of Truck Production In Mexico And Move Back To Michigan

Stellantis is asking suppliers to study the cost of moving heavy-duty Ram pickup production from Mexico to Michigan to avoid high import tariffs.

The proposed goal is to move heavy-duty Ram truck manufacturing (such as the Ram 2500 and 3500 models) back to the United States, and utilize the Warren Truck plant in Michigan, which currently has empty space and extra worker capacity after older truck models were phased out.



Company leaders have engaged parts suppliers to evaluate the business case, but a final decision is still under review.



Stellantis faces heavy import taxes on vehicles built in Mexico and Canada. Other major automakers, like Toyota, have also shifted truck production lines from Mexico to U.S. plants to reduce tariff fees.



