WINNING? TRUMP's DAY ONE Proimise To The UAW If Re-Elected.

Agent001 submitted on 9/27/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:42:58 PM
Views : 432 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Trump sidesteps the JV debate and visited Michigan.Here is one of his promises if re-elected. WINNING strategy?President Trump: “On day one, I will TERMINATE Joe Biden’s electric vehicle mandate” and “UNLEASH American energy”Hope you are Watching Trump and not the debate! #RepublicanDebate #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/tSRHOt56in— Donald J. Trump (Parody) (@realDonParody) September 28, 2023
President Trump: “On day one, I will TERMINATE Joe Biden’s electric vehicle mandate” and “UNLEASH American energy”Hope you are Watching Trump and not the debate! #RepublicanDebate #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/tSRHOt56in— Donald J. Trump (Parody) (@realDonParody) September 28, 2023
President Trump: “On day one, I will TERMINATE Joe Biden’s electric vehicle mandate” and “UNLEASH American energy”Hope you are Watching Trump and not the debate! #RepublicanDebate #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/tSRHOt56in
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news