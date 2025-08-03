WINNING! Trump’s Tariff Triumph: UAW Roars in Support of America-First Agenda!

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has thrown its full weight behind President Trump’s bold Tuesday tariffs, hailing the “aggressive” move as a long-overdue strike against disastrous trade deals that have gutted America’s working class. In a fiery statement, the union cheered Trump’s America-first strategy, declaring, “Tariffs are a powerful tool in the toolbox for undoing the injustice of anti-worker trade deals.”



The UAW didn’t hold back, blasting the “free trade disaster” that “dropped like a bomb on the working class” and praising Trump as the leader willing to take it on. “We are glad to see an American president take aggressive action on ending the free trade nightmare that’s ravaged our communities,” the union proclaimed.

Pointing fingers at corporate greed, the UAW accused big businesses of “killing good blue-collar jobs” by chasing cheap foreign labor over American workers. “We want to see corporate America, from the auto industry and beyond, recommit to the working class that makes the products and generates the profits that keep this country running,” they demanded.



In a stunning twist, the union revealed it’s not just cheering from the sidelines—UAW leaders are in “active negotiations” with the Trump Administration, helping craft the president’s reciprocal tariff plan set to roll out in April. This alliance marks a sharp departure from their 2024 endorsement of Joe Biden and past jabs at Trump’s billionaire roots, signaling a seismic shift as the union rallies behind Trump’s mission to resurrect American manufacturing.



