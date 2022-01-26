WOAH CANADA! GUESS Which Auto Company Just Got 600 MILLION Of Their Money For Shares?

Interesting move. What do THEY KNOW before the quarter announcement?







National Bank of Canada buys $600M of Tesla shares and 7,250 Put Options at $1,002https://t.co/6Wxdve4UL6 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 25, 2022



Implied earnings move for $TSLA stock is +/-10%, about 3% above average. pic.twitter.com/jI4liHGvpJ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 25, 2022



