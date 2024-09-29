WORKIN' AT THE CAR WASH GIRL! EXCEPT If You Own A TESLA CYBERTRUCK!

Courtney Ferris, a Los Angeles-based Tesla Cybertruck owner, found herself in a frustrating situation when she attempted to get her futuristic vehicle cleaned at a local car wash. Upon arrival, she was met with an unexpected sight: a sign explicitly prohibiting Tesla Cybertrucks from using the facility. This incident, which Ferris documented in a video, highlights the unique challenges owners of the Cybertruck face due to its unconventional design and electric nature.



The reason behind such a ban might stem from concerns over the Cybertruck's stainless steel body, which could potentially react differently to typical car wash processes compared to conventional vehicles. Tesla's own recommendations suggest hand washing or special care when using automated car washes, possibly due to fears of damage or malfunctions, as has been reported with other Cybertruck owners. This situation not only inconveniences owners like Ferris but also underscores the broader discussion on infrastructure readiness for electric and uniquely designed vehicles like the Cybertruck. As these vehicles become more common, the automotive industry and service sectors might need to adapt, creating solutions tailored to these new automotive technologies.











