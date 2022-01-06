WORLD EXCLUSIVE: WHY Did The SUPER POPULAR NIGHTFALL Edition DISAPPEAR On The 2023 Kia Telluride? The ANSWER Is ONLY At AUTO SPIES!

WORLD EXCLUSIVE



Dear 001,



I know you've owned a 2020 AND 2021 Kia Telluride. And like almost all who have bought or driven one it's a game changing vehicle and it's hard not to love.



ESPECIALLY, wearing the 'murdered out' Nightfall Edition.



It's a good looking vehicle all around but that added pop the nightfall gives it makes the Telluride truly shine.



That is why EVERYONE is asking WHY would Kia not offer that on the new and improved 2023 product?



It's a no-brainer right? You DON'T mess with success.



Well, the REAL answer you wouldn't expect was revealed to me today at a dealer luncheon where the LOBSTERS are PLENTIFUL.



The exact reason why it went bye-bye (temporarily I'm told) is simple.



The black anodized parts KIA waas sourcing turned out to be an issue with quality. In many parts of the country they have been having issues 'PITTING'.



So Kia decided to fire the supplier and is in the process of finding a new vendor that will make better ones.



Once they do, a Nightfall-like Edition will re-appear.



LOVE Auto Spies! Keep up the good work!



Best,



Michael Weston (post BURN NOTICE)

















