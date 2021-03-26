WORLD GONE CRAZY! WHY, Does A 78-Year-Old SITTING IN HIS CAR Get Into A GUN BATTLE At A Florida Gas Station?

Hudson, Florida — Pasco County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage after 79-year-old, James Zambrotto was shot by deputies. This is body worn camera footage from five deputies involved in the deputy-involved shooting at the RaceTrac at US 19 and Little Rd. in Hudson. The footage shows the beginning of the incident, when a deputy was approached by Zambrotto at the gas pumps. It continues to show deputies speaking with Zambrotto to de-escalate the situation, in which Zambrotto stated he would hurt himself and others, while setting up stop sticks to prevent the vehicle’s continued travel.











Additionally, it shows Zambrotto being pepper-sprayed while deputies attempt to get Zambrotto to put down the firearm he was holding. It also shows Zambrotto ramming into a patrol car, as well as the moment Zambrotto fired at deputies and deputies returned fire. No deputies were injured as a result of this shooting and Zambrotto remains in a local hospital.





